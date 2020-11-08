Menu
Clifford E. ROGERS
1943 - 2020
BORN
December 24, 1943
DIED
October 27, 2020
ROGERS - Clifford E.
Of Hamburg, NY, October 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Helen (Newland) Rogers; loving father of Bruce (Lisa) Rogers; cherished grandfather of Bruce Jr. and AnnMarie (Rogers) Fashano; dear brother of Ron, Roger Rogers and Nancy Therault. Predeceased by his parents, John and Florence (Rober) Rogers, two sisters, Vernita Gentner and Nelda Williams and a brother, Melvin Rogers. Cliff retired from Union Pleasant Elementary School after 45 years of service, he loved the children. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, Tuesday (November 10, 2020) from 2-4 PM, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow. Due to current circumstances, social distancing and masks will be required. Please share your condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, NY 14075
Nov
10
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, NY 14075
Funeral services provided by:
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Clifford Rogers was my father in law whom I had an close relationship with even since his beloved wife,Helen Rogers passed away years ago. I will cherish the times I shared with him ..I miss him a lot.
Lisa Rogers
Family
November 4, 2020