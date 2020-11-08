ROGERS - Clifford E.
Of Hamburg, NY, October 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Helen (Newland) Rogers; loving father of Bruce (Lisa) Rogers; cherished grandfather of Bruce Jr. and AnnMarie (Rogers) Fashano; dear brother of Ron, Roger Rogers and Nancy Therault. Predeceased by his parents, John and Florence (Rober) Rogers, two sisters, Vernita Gentner and Nelda Williams and a brother, Melvin Rogers. Cliff retired from Union Pleasant Elementary School after 45 years of service, he loved the children. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, Tuesday (November 10, 2020) from 2-4 PM, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow. Due to current circumstances, social distancing and masks will be required. Please share your condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.