SCHLEMMER - Clifford J., Sr.
Of the Town of Cambria, NY, September 6, 2021. Longtime companion of the late MaryLou Schultz. Father of Clifford J. (Ashley) Schlemmer, Jr., Denise (Larry) May, Suzette (Dennis) Hallman and Shirleen (Andy) Besch; grandfather of Gary Rogers, Jr., Cole Hallman, Logan Besch and the late Amanda Rogers, brother of James E. (Dorothy) Schlemmer, Jr., Cheryl (Dan) Hare and Lynn Schlemmer, also many cousins, nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Saturday at 10:00 AM, at First Trinity Lutheran Church, 1570 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY. Memorials may be made in his name to First Trinity Lutheran Church or the Kidney Foundation. Interment in St. John's Cemetery, Pine Ridge Rd., Cheektowaga, NY. Arrangements were made through the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, Sanborn, NY. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com
, for guest register
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2021.