Clifford W. BOGUCKI
Bogucki - Clifford W.
October 19, 2020 of South Wales, NY. Beloved husband of Norma (nee Yount); loving father of Paul (Deborah), Phillip (Sandi) Bogucki and Linda Smith; cherished grandfather of Amanda (Jordan), Daniel (Kiel), Kyle, Paige, Katrina, Rachel and Sarah and great-grandfather of Mayanna, Dominic, Anthony and Evelyn; dear brother of Edmund "Bud" (Arlene), Dolores (late Howard) Walczyk and the late James Bogucki; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Friday, from 4-8 PM, at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main Street, East Aurora. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, at 9:30 AM, at Immaculate Conception Church. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 21, 2020.
