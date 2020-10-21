Bogucki - Clifford W.
October 19, 2020 of South Wales, NY. Beloved husband of Norma (nee Yount); loving father of Paul (Deborah), Phillip (Sandi) Bogucki and Linda Smith; cherished grandfather of Amanda (Jordan), Daniel (Kiel), Kyle, Paige, Katrina, Rachel and Sarah and great-grandfather of Mayanna, Dominic, Anthony and Evelyn; dear brother of Edmund "Bud" (Arlene), Dolores (late Howard) Walczyk and the late James Bogucki; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Friday, from 4-8 PM, at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main Street, East Aurora. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, at 9:30 AM, at Immaculate Conception Church. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 21, 2020.