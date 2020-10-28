Utz - Clyde J. "Butch"
Suddenly October 23, 2020; devoted father of Melissa (Dan) Coppola; loving grandfather of Alexandrea "Gumby" Clark; dear son of the late Clyde and Cecelia Utz; long time soul mate of Marlene Engle; cherished friend of Deborah Utz; dear brother of Elaine (Al) Utz, late Michael, and late Mary Ellen Utz; also survived by nieces and nephews. Butch was a lifelong member of the Chosen Few MC Buffalo Chapter. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Friday, from 6-8 pm at which time a Funeral Service will be held. "Loved by few, hated by many, RESPECTED by all." R.I.P. Condolences online may be shared at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 28, 2020.