Clyde J. "Butch" UTZ
Utz - Clyde J. "Butch"
Suddenly October 23, 2020; devoted father of Melissa (Dan) Coppola; loving grandfather of Alexandrea "Gumby" Clark; dear son of the late Clyde and Cecelia Utz; long time soul mate of Marlene Engle; cherished friend of Deborah Utz; dear brother of Elaine (Al) Utz, late Michael, and late Mary Ellen Utz; also survived by nieces and nephews. Butch was a lifelong member of the Chosen Few MC Buffalo Chapter. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Friday, from 6-8 pm at which time a Funeral Service will be held. "Loved by few, hated by many, RESPECTED by all." R.I.P. Condolences online may be shared at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 28, 2020.
