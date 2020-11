FLECK - Clyde P., Jr. "Phil"Of Lancaster, November 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Lena (nee Cicatello); devoted father of Phillip (Marie) and Brian (Elena); loving grandfather Dr. Amanda (Matthew) Schwandt, Phillip Jr. (Samantha), Benjamin, Joshua and Jacob; cherished great-grandfather of Vivian and Hudson; dear brother of Donavan "Butch" (Janice), Robert, Grace Eddy, late Toni (Richard) Day and late Donna (late Richard) Sankey; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held. Mr. Fleck was Past President and an active member of Hawkeye Bowman. Share condolences www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com