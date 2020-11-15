FLECK - Clyde P., Jr. "Phil"
Of Lancaster, November 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Lena (nee Cicatello); devoted father of Phillip (Marie) and Brian (Elena); loving grandfather Dr. Amanda (Matthew) Schwandt, Phillip Jr. (Samantha), Benjamin, Joshua and Jacob; cherished great-grandfather of Vivian and Hudson; dear brother of Donavan "Butch" (Janice), Robert, Grace Eddy, late Toni (Richard) Day and late Donna (late Richard) Sankey; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held. Mr. Fleck was Past President and an active member of Hawkeye Bowman. Share condolences www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.