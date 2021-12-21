McKINNEY - Coach Romeo
Entered into rest December 16, 2021. Beloved husband of Carolyn E. (nee Campbell); devoted father of Daniel McKinney; loving son of the late Romeo R. and Ethel-Lee McKinney; dear brother of Ambrose (Linda), Al and Carl (Helen) McKinney, Pinella (Jessie) Shortie, Monzola (Leon) Gaines, Mason McKinney and the late Wayne (Virgie) and Jean McKinney, Linda (Teri) Fields and Alberta Riddick; he is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and many dear relatives and friends. Coach Romeo graduated from Canisius College with a PhD in Education and was a career Basketball Coach and PE Teacher. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Sheridan/Eggert Dr., on Thursday, December 23, from 3-7 PM. A Committal and Military Service will take place Friday afternoon, January 7, 2021 at 2 o'clock at the Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please assemble at the cemetery office. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Delevan Moselle Center on East Delevan and Moselle Avenue. Please share your online condolences at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 21, 2021.