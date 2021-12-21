(as printed in Buffalo News 12/22) With the passing of Romeo McKinney recently, I found that I have done more than just look over old newspaper clippings or yearbook photos. As the years have passed, memories of Yale cups, Section VI championships and top 10 rankings in the state have faded. Sure, it will be said by anyone with knowledge of the game that he was one of the great basketball coaches in Western New York´s history. All those accolades are, of course, well deserved. What remains most vivid to me though, is the man that "Coach" helped make me. I remember the conversations about how basketball can prepare you for the real world. As the only white player on the team, I remember being accepted with open arms to his team, or rather, his family. I remember Coach taking me to Runner´s Roost on Abbott Road to buy me a pair of sneakers I couldn´t afford; when I said I wasn´t able to repay him for this generous act, he simply told me to "pay it forward." As a Buffalo Public Schools teacher, for more than 20 years I have called upon that memory often when one of my own students have been in need. I remember his stubbornness, the twinkle of his eye when he was about to use one of his "colorful" analogies as a teachable lesson, his empathy and his patience. Ultimately though, the memory that will endure the most is his contribution to making me the man I am today. Lawrence Toole

