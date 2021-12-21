Menu
Coach Romeo McKINNEY
ABOUT
Hutchinson Central Technical High School
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
McKINNEY - Coach Romeo
Entered into rest December 16, 2021. Beloved husband of Carolyn E. (nee Campbell); devoted father of Daniel McKinney; loving son of the late Romeo R. and Ethel-Lee McKinney; dear brother of Ambrose (Linda), Al and Carl (Helen) McKinney, Pinella (Jessie) Shortie, Monzola (Leon) Gaines, Mason McKinney and the late Wayne (Virgie) and Jean McKinney, Linda (Teri) Fields and Alberta Riddick; he is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and many dear relatives and friends. Coach Romeo graduated from Canisius College with a PhD in Education and was a career Basketball Coach and PE Teacher. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Sheridan/Eggert Dr., on Thursday, December 23, from 3-7 PM. A Committal and Military Service will take place Friday afternoon, January 7, 2021 at 2 o'clock at the Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please assemble at the cemetery office. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Delevan Moselle Center on East Delevan and Moselle Avenue. Please share your online condolences at:
www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Jan
7
Celebration of Life
NY
Jan
7
Committal
2:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
Our sincere condolences to the family at this difficult time.
Buffalo Retired Teachers Association
December 27, 2021
My condolences to Daniel McKinney (friend /coworker) and family.
Tony Bollinger
Work
December 23, 2021
(as printed in Buffalo News 12/22) With the passing of Romeo McKinney recently, I found that I have done more than just look over old newspaper clippings or yearbook photos. As the years have passed, memories of Yale cups, Section VI championships and top 10 rankings in the state have faded. Sure, it will be said by anyone with knowledge of the game that he was one of the great basketball coaches in Western New York´s history. All those accolades are, of course, well deserved. What remains most vivid to me though, is the man that "Coach" helped make me. I remember the conversations about how basketball can prepare you for the real world. As the only white player on the team, I remember being accepted with open arms to his team, or rather, his family. I remember Coach taking me to Runner´s Roost on Abbott Road to buy me a pair of sneakers I couldn´t afford; when I said I wasn´t able to repay him for this generous act, he simply told me to "pay it forward." As a Buffalo Public Schools teacher, for more than 20 years I have called upon that memory often when one of my own students have been in need. I remember his stubbornness, the twinkle of his eye when he was about to use one of his "colorful" analogies as a teachable lesson, his empathy and his patience. Ultimately though, the memory that will endure the most is his contribution to making me the man I am today. Lawrence Toole
lawrence Toole
December 22, 2021
Coach McKinney was more than a coach or teacher. During my years at South Park he was a father figure for many. I wasn´t a sports star but Coach always made me feel like I was somebody special. As bad as I wanted to be a athlete it wasn´t happening. He would say Rascal just wait, your time is coming. He always called me a late bloomer. I will always remember Coach and he will always hold a special place in my heart. God Bless his family and thank you for sharing this jewel with our community.
Darryl Williams "Teddy Bear"
School
December 21, 2021
My condolences to the family he was my grade school gym teacher many years ago at school 62
Jennifer Fedrick
December 21, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. He was known and loved by many and touched the hearts of all. RIP Romeo
Charlotte Berry Yarn
Friend
December 21, 2021
Carolyn and Dan, Rommi will be missed by many. He has touched the lives of so many people. You have my heartfelt sympathy and condolences for your loss. My heart and prayers are with you both.
Juanita Rollins
December 21, 2021
Coach McKinney was a great friend and mentor. He gave of himself in so many unselfish ways that will, no doubt, go unrecognized. Coach was instrumental in the personal and professional development of so many young men and women for decades. Myself included. He will be remembered as a passionate teacher and leader. We will also remember him as one of the keenest basketball minds the high school ranks have ever known. But beyond this, I'll forever remember him as a model of fatherhood who raised a son, Daniel, that any dad would be proud of. My wish is that happy memories will sustain his family in this time of sadness. Rest well, Coach. We love you.
christopher fuller
December 21, 2021
Sending my prayers and condolences to Carolyn and Daniel. What a pleasure to have known him and his beautiful family.
Shirley A Goodwin
December 21, 2021
From the entire "Sanford Family" we send our Sincere Condolences. May God Bless All Of You In This Time Of Need. Coach Mckinney was a great friend /mentor/teacher. I Thank You for your friendship and knowledge of life beyond sports. We as a family will always keep you alive with our memories. God Bless You On Your Journey To Other Side. You Will Be Truly Missed But Never Ever Forgotten. #TeamSanford4Life
Butch G. Sanford Jr.
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results