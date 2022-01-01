Menu
Coletta S. BUCHHEIT
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
BUCHHEIT - Coletta S. "Granny" (nee Schichtel)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest December 24, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Gerald A. Buchheit Sr.; devoted mother of Gerald (Cara) Buchheit Jr., Susan (late Thomas) Maziarz, Ronald (Anne Marie) Buchheit, Richard (Deborah) Buchheit and Linda (Edward) Spiesz; cherished grandmother of Tracy (Sean) Sweeney, Matthew (Kelli) Buchheit, Lindsay (Jonathan) Snekser, Justin (Meghan) Buchheit, Nicole (Michael) Whitt, Megan Buchheit, Amelia (Jason) Florea, Eddie Spiesz, Amanda (Michael) Repaci, Carly (Nicholas) Calorico and 16 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late William and Sophia Schichtel; dear sister of Agnes Naughton and predeceased by four brothers and four sisters; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday (January 4), from 2-7 PM where prayers will be held Wednesday morning at 9 o'clock and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church at 10 o'clock. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Coletta was a volunteer van driver for the senior citizens of Orchard Park and also drove for Meals on Wheels. She was a volunteer at the soup kitchen at South Buffalo Community Table, an active member of the Altar and Rosary Society and the Bereavement Committee of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, and was also a retiree of 42 years of General Mills. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jan
5
Prayer Service
9:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jan
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church
NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Ron and family, sending our sincere sympathy in the passing of your mother.
Bill and Michele Bauer
January 3, 2022
Ron.... we send our condolences. Sorry to hear of your mothers' passing.
Walt & Jean Christ
January 3, 2022
Ron and Family, May God be with you and you beautiful family during this most difficult time. We are praying for you and the family. God Bless the entire Buchheit Family
Jim and Mary Dubreville & Family
Family
January 2, 2022
Ron, sorry to hear of your Mother's passing. Remembering all the good times always helps with the sadness.
Irene Donaldson, Ron Fink
January 1, 2022
