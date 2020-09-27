Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Coletta L. MISSANA
MISSANA - Coletta L. (nee Lowman)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, September 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph S. Missana; dear mother of Joseph (LeAnn), Michael (Colleen) and Rocco; grandmother of Anna, Anthony, Emma and Claire; sister of Robert, Warren Lowman, Dawn Sanger, Dorothy Keiser and Rita Kells. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, on Tuesday 4-8 PM. Funeral Service at 7:30 PM. Please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation is required at all times.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY 14227
Sep
29
Funeral service
7:30p.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY 14227
Funeral services provided by:
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.