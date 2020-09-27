MISSANA - Coletta L. (nee Lowman)

Of Cheektowaga, NY, September 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph S. Missana; dear mother of Joseph (LeAnn), Michael (Colleen) and Rocco; grandmother of Anna, Anthony, Emma and Claire; sister of Robert, Warren Lowman, Dawn Sanger, Dorothy Keiser and Rita Kells. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, on Tuesday 4-8 PM. Funeral Service at 7:30 PM. Please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation is required at all times.





