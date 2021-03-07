Aunt Colette was beautiful, fun, outgoing, and a wonderful role model for this shy child. She was classy, strong, and opinionated, even through the cancer-meeting it on her own terms. I have so many fond memories of her and her love for all animals, especially big dogs. I will definitely be donating to the SPCA and Hospice in her memory. My heart goes out to her family and everyone who misses her so much.

Suzy Dunkleman March 7, 2021