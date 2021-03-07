MATTHEWS - Colette (Michaud)
Passed away, surrounded by loved ones at home, on March 3, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Colette was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her friendly personality was contagious to everyone she met. The many Buffalo Bills fans she helped while working in guest services at the stadium can attest to this. She was born in Montreal, Quebec to Helene and Roland Michaud on December 12, 1942. She moved to Buffalo with her family at the age of five. After graduating from high school, she chased her dream to become a flight attendant, and worked for American Airlines. She had a second career as a shopping mall manager in Titusville, Florida, but ultimately returned to her love of flying and travel, working for Continental Airlines, first in operations, then as a flight attendant until her retirement. Colette loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for her family and friends. She also loved animals of all kinds but was especially fond of dogs. She had a caring heart and volunteered at hospice, visited nursing home residents with her dog, and made meals for the homeless. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations to Hospice of Buffalo or the SPCA. Calling hours are Friday, March 12th, from 3-7 PM, at KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, March 13th, 10 AM at St. Vincent de Paul R.C. Church, 6441 Seneca St., Springbrook. Private family burial. Please share online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.