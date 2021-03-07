Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Colette MATTHEWS
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
64 Maple Street
East Aurora, NY
MATTHEWS - Colette (Michaud)
Passed away, surrounded by loved ones at home, on March 3, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Colette was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her friendly personality was contagious to everyone she met. The many Buffalo Bills fans she helped while working in guest services at the stadium can attest to this. She was born in Montreal, Quebec to Helene and Roland Michaud on December 12, 1942. She moved to Buffalo with her family at the age of five. After graduating from high school, she chased her dream to become a flight attendant, and worked for American Airlines. She had a second career as a shopping mall manager in Titusville, Florida, but ultimately returned to her love of flying and travel, working for Continental Airlines, first in operations, then as a flight attendant until her retirement. Colette loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for her family and friends. She also loved animals of all kinds but was especially fond of dogs. She had a caring heart and volunteered at hospice, visited nursing home residents with her dog, and made meals for the homeless. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations to Hospice of Buffalo or the SPCA. Calling hours are Friday, March 12th, from 3-7 PM, at KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, March 13th, 10 AM at St. Vincent de Paul R.C. Church, 6441 Seneca St., Springbrook. Private family burial. Please share online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
3:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home
64 Maple Street, East Aurora, NY
Mar
12
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
64 Maple Street , East Aurora, NY
Mar
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul R.C. Church
6441 Seneca St, Springbrook, NY
Mar
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Church
6441 Seneca Street, Elma, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Danny and Shawn...so sorry for your loss. I hope you find peace knowing that she is in a better place. Colette was a kind and caring person and you should know that she is looking down on you with a smile. She will be rooting for the Bills on high...God Bless!
JONATHAN KARNATH
March 13, 2021
Thinking of you at this sad time ...We remember so many special times with Colette! Such a wonderful friend! Sympathy to all the family, and may all your memories help all of you at this difficult time! She made everyone feel special! With love , Harold and Nancy
Harold and Nancy Detjen
March 13, 2021
Collette, u will always have a special place in my heart.your love of animals,especially for both of us on bernese mt dogs.you brought a smile to everyone u met, but I know your in a better place, and taking control of everyone up there. You will be missed.
Sharon palmer
March 9, 2021
What a beautiful lady inside and out! Colette had such an outgoing personality. Loved all the stories we shared.Her love for animals was so amazing! She loved to cook and share with all of us! What a strong and courageous woman.Colette will be missed by all. I love you Colette! Until we meet again my friendMy sympathy goes out to Colette´s family. May you find happiness knowing how special Colette was to so many people.
Cindy H.
March 8, 2021
Colette was a very lovely person that I was fortunate to have met. My deepest condolences to Shawn and Danny and the whole family.
Vera Estabrook
March 8, 2021
Aunt Colette was beautiful, fun, outgoing, and a wonderful role model for this shy child. She was classy, strong, and opinionated, even through the cancer-meeting it on her own terms. I have so many fond memories of her and her love for all animals, especially big dogs. I will definitely be donating to the SPCA and Hospice in her memory. My heart goes out to her family and everyone who misses her so much.
Suzy Dunkleman
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results