FELDT - Colleen J. (nee Sullivan) March 7, 2021, age 56, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of 34 years to Gary R. Feldt; dearest step-mother of Michael (Beth) Feldt and Christina (Matt) Watts; step grandmother of four grandchildren and a great-grandson; daughter of the late Harry P. and Patricia L. (nee Crosier) Sullivan Jr.; sister of Timothy (Carrie) Sullivan, Deborah (Gary) Latza, Cheryll (Bob) Stucke, late Kevin (late Joanie) Sullivan, late Richard Sullivan, Kathleen Sullivan and John (Teresa) Sullivan; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday, March 11th, from 3-7 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (West of Harlem Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, at Queen of Martyrs Church, at 9:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the Roswell Park Colon Unit in Colleen's memory.
So sorry for your loss..My prayers are with you all..
Mary Yearke
March 14, 2021
So sorry for the loss of Colleen. She always was a sweet, happy person and will be very missed. We will always remember her on the island vacations we took with the Burst gang. We will keep her soul in our prayers.
Tom and Arlene Delahunt
March 14, 2021
I went to school with Colleen & played softball with her @ Beverly Hills. We had a lot of fun & laughs as Green Grasshoppers. Her smile & laugh was infectious. My deepest condolences to her family. May she Rest In Peace.
Tammy Kowalewski
March 14, 2021
Im deeply saddened to hear of Colleens's death. May she RIP. My deepest condolences Gary to you and your families. God Bless...........
Becki Borowski
March 12, 2021
My Deepest condolences to the whole family. Will remember all the childhood memories.
Joyce Norman heidenreich
March 11, 2021
Gary, so sorry to hear about your wife´s passing. Sending prayers to you and your family.
Barbara Binns Sparaga
March 11, 2021
Gary and Coleen were great friends Coleen will be greatly missed Julie played a lot of ball with her and I´ve known Gary forever.Coleen was a beautiful person to be around.
David And Julie Banach
March 11, 2021
My sister-in-law Colleen was the most fun-loving person I know. So fun to be around. I will always remember the family gatherings and the Bills games. She will always be remembered and have a place in my heart. God rest her soul. My thoughts and prayers are with Gary and the family.
Mark Dischner
March 10, 2021
My deepest condolences to Gary and all of Colleen 's family. She was a joy to be around and will always be remembered fondly l
Jim Koscielniak
March 10, 2021
.... the most colorful sweetest calm wonderful soul .... a loss so deep both personally and professionally Coll could wear every color under the sun and she did every day and she always brightened our day with her cheeriness!! She will be beyond missed. My deepest sympathy but allow her big smile to forever be in our hearts.
Shelly DiGiulio
March 10, 2021
Words cannot express how I feel right now She will extremely be missed to her friends and family I will cherish my memories with her always
Pauline Guenther
March 10, 2021
So deaply sorry for your loss! Colleen was a wonderful person and friend! May she fly high with the Angels and be at peace
Tina Kuczmanski
March 10, 2021
Danielle Breton Deppa
March 9, 2021
I will miss her at volleyball. My prayers and thoughts are with the family
Kathy Vollyball
March 9, 2021
Sincere sympathy for your loss Julie played a lot of ball with her
David Banach
March 9, 2021
We are so very sorry for the family’s loss. Denise went to CCHS with Colleen from grade school through HS. Matt works with Gary at CCHS. Our sympathy and prayers to all. May Colleen Rest In Peace. Matt and Denise (Moskal) Hout
Denise Hout
Friend
March 9, 2021
Gary, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.