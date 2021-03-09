FELDT - Colleen J.

(nee Sullivan)

March 7, 2021, age 56, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of 34 years to Gary R. Feldt; dearest step-mother of Michael (Beth) Feldt and Christina (Matt) Watts; step grandmother of four grandchildren and a great-grandson; daughter of the late Harry P. and Patricia L. (nee Crosier) Sullivan Jr.; sister of Timothy (Carrie) Sullivan, Deborah (Gary) Latza, Cheryll (Bob) Stucke, late Kevin (late Joanie) Sullivan, late Richard Sullivan, Kathleen Sullivan and John (Teresa) Sullivan; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday, March 11th, from 3-7 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (West of Harlem Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, at Queen of Martyrs Church, at 9:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the Roswell Park Colon Unit in Colleen's memory.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 9, 2021.