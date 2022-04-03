Menu
Colleen M. JOSEPH
JOSEPH - Colleen M.
(nee McCarthy)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on March 30, 2022 at age 74. Beloved wife of the late Bedie Joseph; devoted mother of Norman "NJ" (Heather) Joseph and Mike (Kate) Joseph; cherished grandmother of Ethan, Victoria, Sophia, Harper, Savannah, Corbin and the late Bedie Joseph; dear sister of Karen (Geoff) Jakiel, Bridget McCarthy, Brian McCarthy and the late Kevin, Dennis and Molly McCarthy; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Louis Church, 780 Main St. (corner of Edward St.), Buffalo, on Monday (April 4, 2022) at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Colleen's memory may be made to the Bedie N. Joseph Counseling Center, Canisius High School, 1180 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209 or the Norman, Saide L. and Bedie N. Joseph Scholarship Fund, Canisius College, 2001 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14208. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
