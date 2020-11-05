SURIANELLO - Colomba
(nee Fulfaro)
November 4, 2020, age 88, of Clarence, NY, born in Sambiase, Italy. Beloved wife of the late Domenic Surianello; loving mother of Elline Surianello, Frank (Catherine) Surianello, Sandra Surianello-Jonas and the late Teresa Surianello; cherished grandmother of Domenic, Cassandra, Jonathon, Clarissa, Matthew, Michael and Elizabeth; dear sister of Caterina (Salvatore) Colella of Rome, Italy and the late Giovanna (late Pasquale) Mazzei and late Francesco (Romelia) Fulfaro; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday from Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main Street, Clarence at 10 AM. Please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to allthingskabuki.org
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.