Concentina M. CALABRESE
FUNERAL HOME
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street
Lockport, NY
CALABRESE - Concentina M.
Passed away peacefully at home April 2, 2022. Born April 16, 1916 in Lockport, NY, she was the daughter of Joseph and Rose Enzinna. Concentina worked for Norton Laboratories in production. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking, gardening, quilting, and painting. Concentina was predeceased by her husband Samuel Calabrese in 1991. She is survived by her children Samuel Calabrese, Jr., Carolyn (Alphonso) Stornelli, and Rosemary Calabrese; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; siblings Charles, Nino, Anthony, Benjamin, Josephine, and Katherine Enzinna. Relatives and friends may call Wednesday, April 6th from 3-5 PM in Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, April 7th at 10 AM in All Saints Parish, 76 Church St., Lockport. Interment will be in Cold Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of one's choice would be appreciated. Visit pruddenandkandt.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 5, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
