Concepcion "Santo" VIRELLA
VIRELLA - Concepcion "Santo"
Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 14, 2020. Devoted father of Antonio, Jimmy, Margie, Eva, Willy, Mary, Lynette, Miguel, Marisol, DeSandra and the late Concepcion, late Cristina, late David; cherished grandfather of many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (City Chapel) 102 Linwood Ave., at summer on Friday, from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Church, Maryland and 7th St., Buffalo on Saturday, at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2020.
