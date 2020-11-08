CRAFT - Connie C.
(nee Sanfilippo)
November 6, 2020. Beloved wife of 70 years to William Craft; loving mother of Linda (Tom) Przybysz, John (fiancée Angie Anthony), Connie (Bill) Woodruff, Bill (Jamey) Craft, Lorraine (Jim) Shanahan and Patricia (Kevin) Tinney; step-mother of Richard (Janet) Boon; dear grandmother of 14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Tuesday from 4-7 PM. NYS guidelines will be followed, where masks and social distancing are required. Due to occupancy restrictions, we appreciate your patience if your entry to the funeral home is delayed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Connie's memory to Niagara Hospice. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.