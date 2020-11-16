FRASIER - Concetta "Connie"
November 13, 2020; Concetta "Connie" Frasier, former "mayor" of her assisted living facility. Loving mother of Scott (Regina) Frasier; dear sister of Josephine (James) Clyde, Anthony (late Christine) Amico, David (Jennifer) Amico, late Jean (late Joseph) Bussi, late Vincent Amico; survived by many nieces and nephews. Catholic Burial Mass was celebrated at The Church of St. Matthew, Franklin, TN. See full obituary notice at www.harpethhills.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 16, 2020.