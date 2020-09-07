Menu
Concetta J. "Connie" CAVALLARO
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on September 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Cavallaro; devoted mother of James Cavallaro (special friend Dianna Wise), Michael Cavallaro and William (Sharon) Cavallaro; cherished grandmother of Sara and Megan; great-grandmother of Damien; dear sister of William (late Loretta) Licata and the late Sara Licata, the late Salvatore (late Lucille) Licata and the late Michael (late Teresa) Licata; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday, from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Church, 85 Dakota St., Buffalo on Wednesday, morning at 9 o'clock (please assemble at Church). Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In leiu of flowers, donations can be made to Buffalo Hospice. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com. Due to NYS guidelines, a 33% occupancy will be observed.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 7, 2020.
