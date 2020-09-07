CAVALLARO - Concetta J. "Connie"
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on September 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Cavallaro; devoted mother of James Cavallaro (special friend Dianna Wise), Michael Cavallaro and William (Sharon) Cavallaro; cherished grandmother of Sara and Megan; great-grandmother of Damien; dear sister of William (late Loretta) Licata and the late Sara Licata, the late Salvatore (late Lucille) Licata and the late Michael (late Teresa) Licata; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday, from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Church, 85 Dakota St., Buffalo on Wednesday, morning at 9 o'clock (please assemble at Church). Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In leiu of flowers, donations can be made to Buffalo Hospice. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
. Due to NYS guidelines, a 33% occupancy will be observed.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 7, 2020.