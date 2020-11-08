KENDER - Concetta "Connie" November 5, 2020, of North Collins, NY at the age of 90 years. Beloved wife of the late William P. Kender; loved mother of Bonita Lindstrom, Therese (Bill) Kuebler, William Joseph Gerard (Melinda) Kender and the late Gerianne Miller; grandmother of ten grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; sister of Mary Grace Fitzery and the late Giro Privitera. Friends may call Sunday from 4-8 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rt 62), North Collins, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 AM from Holy Spirit Church, North Collins, NY. Please assemble at Church.