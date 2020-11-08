Menu
Concetta "Connie" KENDER
DIED
November 5, 2020
KENDER - Concetta "Connie"
November 5, 2020, of North Collins, NY at the age of 90 years. Beloved wife of the late William P. Kender; loved mother of Bonita Lindstrom, Therese (Bill) Kuebler, William Joseph Gerard (Melinda) Kender and the late Gerianne Miller; grandmother of ten grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; sister of Mary Grace Fitzery and the late Giro Privitera. Friends may call Sunday from 4-8 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rt 62), North Collins, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 AM from Holy Spirit Church, North Collins, NY. Please assemble at Church.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
8
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY 14111
Nov
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Holy Spirit Church
, N. Collins, New York
