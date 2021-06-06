KENDZIORA - Concetta B. "Connie" (nee Muscarella)
Of Williamsville, passed peacefully surrounded by her children at home on May 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Charles H. Kendziora; loving mother of David Kendziora Sr., Carol (James) Battel; Joyce (Robert) Brewer Jr. and the late James Kendziora (Therese); cherished grandmother of six grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; dear sister of Teresa Principale, Salvatore "Sam" (Beverly) Muscarella and the late Frances (Frank) Barone; also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville on Tuesday (June 8th) at 10:30 AM. Private burial following. If desired, donations in Concetta's memory can be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.