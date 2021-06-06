Menu
Concetta B. "Connie" KENDZIORA
KENDZIORA - Concetta B. "Connie" (nee Muscarella)
Of Williamsville, passed peacefully surrounded by her children at home on May 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Charles H. Kendziora; loving mother of David Kendziora Sr., Carol (James) Battel; Joyce (Robert) Brewer Jr. and the late James Kendziora (Therese); cherished grandmother of six grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; dear sister of Teresa Principale, Salvatore "Sam" (Beverly) Muscarella and the late Frances (Frank) Barone; also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville on Tuesday (June 8th) at 10:30 AM. Private burial following. If desired, donations in Concetta's memory can be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Gregory the Great Church
200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, NY
Terribly sorry to hear about the loss of a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Our condolences are with you all in this difficult time. -Michael, Melissa (Rohe) & Bridget Krajewski
Melissa Rohe-Krajewski
June 8, 2021
Dear Dave, Carol and Joyce, I´m so sorry to hear of your mother´s passing. I will always remember her as a sweet, fun loving lady. May she Rest In Peace. Sincerely, Your cousin, Janice
Janice Truskey
Family
June 7, 2021
David, Carol & Joyce: Words can't express how saddened I was to get the call that your mom had passed away. I will never forget all the family picnics we had when we were young and all the fun she was at all of them. She will be remembered as an outstanding mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great great grandmother and cousin. Love, Your cousin Joyce
Joyce Schaaf
Family
June 7, 2021
