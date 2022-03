KENDZIORA - Concetta B. "Connie" (nee Muscarella)Of Williamsville, passed peacefully surrounded by her children at home on May 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Charles H. Kendziora; loving mother of David Kendziora Sr., Carol (James) Battel; Joyce (Robert) Brewer Jr. and the late James Kendziora (Therese); cherished grandmother of six grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; dear sister of Teresa Principale, Salvatore "Sam" (Beverly) Muscarella and the late Frances (Frank) Barone; also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville on Tuesday (June 8th) at 10:30 AM. Private burial following. If desired, donations in Concetta's memory can be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com