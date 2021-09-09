PASCOLINI - Concetta J.
"Connie" (nee Bellitter)
September 3, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Spartaco Pascolini; loving mother of Louis (Cammie) Pascolini and Patricia (late John) Tripi; cherished grandmother of Andrea (Randy) LeFever, John A. Tripi and Jillian (Anthony) Tripi-Gonzalez; great-grandmother of Dominic, John and Antonio; predeceased by Ninfa (Charles) Hartman, Libby (Wayne) Lemoine and Anthony (Pearle) Bellitter. Family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church on Saturday at 10:30 AM, followed by entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2021.