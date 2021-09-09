Menu
Concetta J. "Connie" PASCOLINI
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
PASCOLINI - Concetta J.
"Connie" (nee Bellitter)
September 3, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Spartaco Pascolini; loving mother of Louis (Cammie) Pascolini and Patricia (late John) Tripi; cherished grandmother of Andrea (Randy) LeFever, John A. Tripi and Jillian (Anthony) Tripi-Gonzalez; great-grandmother of Dominic, John and Antonio; predeceased by Ninfa (Charles) Hartman, Libby (Wayne) Lemoine and Anthony (Pearle) Bellitter. Family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church on Saturday at 10:30 AM, followed by entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Sep
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
All the O'Dowd family
September 9, 2021
