Concetta M. WOODRUFF
FUNERAL HOME
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
WOODRUFF - Concetta M. "Connie" (nee Craft)
Of North Tonawanda, NY, March 8, 2021. Beloved wife of William E. Woodruff; dearest mother of Gary F. (Sharon) and Anthony L. Marinelli; grandmother of Chelsea, Anthony, Ginovani and Brandon; daughter of William C. and the late Concetta C. (Sanfilippo) Craft; sister of Linda (Thomas) Przybysz, John (Angie) Craft, Lorraine (James) Shanahan, William (Jamie) Craft, Patricia (Kevin) Tinney and Richard (Janet) Boon. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
