LEMANSKI - Connie L. (nee Francis)
April 1, 2022, survived by her daughter, Marilyn (Filipp Blyashuk) Dryburgh and her sons, Timothy and Jonathon Lemanski and their father Tim Lemanski; cherished grandmother of Isla Blyashuk; dear sister of Melinda Sattleberg and Carolyn Francis; aunt of nieces and nephews. All are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at the Saber Funeral Home, 549 Oliver St., North Tonawanda, NY 14120 on Monday, April 4th, from 5-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Connie's memory to a charity of your choice
.
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.