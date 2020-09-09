LAUER - Conrad A.
September 5, 2020, at age 89. Beloved husband of 68 years to Arlene M. (nee Leedle) Lauer; dear father of Charlene A. (Earl A.) Leising, Cathlene A. Lambert, Arthur C. (Regina) Lauer and Sandy (Gerald) Murray; loving grandfather of Shannon (Lucas) Kneeland, Carrie (John) Turski, Ryan (Meghan) Leising, Geoffrey (Kristen) Bazemore, Capt. Conrad A. (Lauren) Lauer, Jessica (Nathan) Cain, Sr. Airman, Eric Lambert, Matthew Lauer, and Kristopher Lambert; great-grandfather of Jackson, Carter, Hudson, Henry, Bennett, Cal, Lukie, Juliet, Chase, Carson, James, Gerard, Kolbe, Gemma and Cooper; brother of Keith (late Dorothy) Lauer, Debbie (John) Bowen, and the late Stephen (Starr) Lauer; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Conrad was the founding Partner of Lauer-Manguso Architect Associates and a 38 year veteran of the US Coast Guard. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (cor. Hopkins). A Private Family Celebration of Conrad's Life will be held at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church 68 Eagle St. Williamsville. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Conrad's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Funeral Service can be viewed at www.stpaulswilliamsville.org
