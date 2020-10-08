AQUINO - Constance

(nee Mascia)

October 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence A. Aquino, dear mother of Maria (Jim Hinkle) Aquino; step-grandmother of Joseph Hinkle; sister of the late Lucille (late John) Misso and the late Vincent (Janet) Mascia; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 135 N. Ogden St., Buffalo, NY 14206, Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 11 AM. Masks are required. Please assemble at Church. Arrangements by the MICHAEL A. DiVINCENZO FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 8, 2020.