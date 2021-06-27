HODICK - Constance S.
"Connie"
Of Grand Island, NY, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Niagara Falls, NY, on November 29, 1947, the daughter of the late Chester F. and Mary (Capitan) Stepien. Mrs. Hodick graduated from Lewiston Porter High School and the Katharine Gibbs College in Boston. She was an administrative assistant with Moore Business Forms for over 25 years and later was employed by The Display Company in Amherst for many years.Mrs. Hodick was a member of the National Association of Secretaries of State. She loved spending time with her family, traveling, especially to Cape Cod and Bermuda and enjoyed gardening and cooking. Mrs. Hodick is survived by her husband of 47 years, Thomas A. Hodick; one brother Steven Stepien, two sisters Patricia (John) Clark and Mary (Kevin) Gilman; a brother-in-law John Ruffino; also numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. She was the sister of the late Joseph Stepien and Carolyn Ruffino. Her family will be present on Tuesday, from 4-8 PM, at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 901 Cayuga Street, LEWISTON, NY. Friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, at 9:30 AM, at St. Stephen Church, 2100 Baseline Road, Grand Island, NY. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in her name to the Kidney Care at ECMC, 462 Grider Street, Buffalo, NY 14215.Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.