SCOTT - Constance Jean"Connie"A Celebration of Life will be held at Community Presbyterian Church, 41 N. Supai Street, Springerville, AZ 85938 at 11 AM, on January 8, 2022, followed by a thirty minute time for fellowship on site. The celebration can be viewed live via the web. Please send your email address to Nyla Carlisle at " [email protected] " for viewing information. A Celebration of Life will be posted Sunday.