Constance "Connie" TORREY
TORREY - Constance "Connie"
(nee Jordan)
Of North Collins, NY, March 8, 2021. Beloved wife of Robert T. Torrey; loving mother of Cecilly and Nathan Torrey; dear daughter of Edward Jordan and Marlene McCourt; dear sister of Tamara (Gary) Chaples, Jolene (Tony) Danner and Heather (Mark) Landwehr; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, at 11:30 AM, at Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose worship site), 65 Ridgewood Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Arrangements by DANIEL J. LEONARD FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose worship site)
65 Ridgewood Rd, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our condolences to the entire family for your terrible loss. May the memories and spirit of Connie give you comfort until you meet again.
Sue & Dan Witczak
March 13, 2021
Jannat Majeed
March 11, 2021
Michael Kerl
March 11, 2021
My deepest sympathy to family and friends. Very sorry for your loss.
Michael Kerl
March 11, 2021
We both are so sorry for the loss of a Wonderfull wife ,mother and all around good person.
Mr. and Mrs James Fox
March 11, 2021
Cecilly My thoughts are with you and your family at this difficult time Love you my friend
Georg Ando
March 11, 2021
Sending the family, especially Cecilly and Nathan, love! She was a very special lady, and I will always remember her warmth and kindness.
Jannat Majeed
March 11, 2021
Sorry for your loss Tammy, Gary and family. Our prayers , love and support are there during this time. Love you guys
Lisa and Bob Pielaszkiewicz
March 11, 2021
Sending Love to theTorrey and McCourt Family members. Stay Strong Unkle Rob
Rob Marshall
March 11, 2021
