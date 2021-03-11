TORREY - Constance "Connie" (nee Jordan) Of North Collins, NY, March 8, 2021. Beloved wife of Robert T. Torrey; loving mother of Cecilly and Nathan Torrey; dear daughter of Edward Jordan and Marlene McCourt; dear sister of Tamara (Gary) Chaples, Jolene (Tony) Danner and Heather (Mark) Landwehr; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, at 11:30 AM, at Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose worship site), 65 Ridgewood Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Arrangements by DANIEL J. LEONARD FUNERAL HOME.