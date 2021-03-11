TORREY - Constance "Connie"

(nee Jordan)

Of North Collins, NY, March 8, 2021. Beloved wife of Robert T. Torrey; loving mother of Cecilly and Nathan Torrey; dear daughter of Edward Jordan and Marlene McCourt; dear sister of Tamara (Gary) Chaples, Jolene (Tony) Danner and Heather (Mark) Landwehr; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, at 11:30 AM, at Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose worship site), 65 Ridgewood Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Arrangements by DANIEL J. LEONARD FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 11, 2021.