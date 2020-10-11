JOHNSON
JOHNSON - Constance W. (nee White)
October 3, 2020, age 83. Beloved wife of the late Leonard C. Johnson; loving mother of L. Jeffrey (Stephanie) Johnson; cherished grandmother of Tabitha and Gwendolyn; dear daughter of the late Daniel White and Emily (nee Newcomb) Ritchie; caring sister of the late Diane (late Richard) Sina; also survived by her dear sisters-in-law Karin Johnson and Elaine Cellino and loving nieces and nephews. Connie was a graduate of Bennett High School and returned to college as an adult to complete a degree from the University at Buffalo. She was a longtime manager of Sofas and Chairs furniture store. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. If desired, donations may be made to the Amherst Lutheran Church, 5125 Main Street, Williamsville, NY 14221. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.