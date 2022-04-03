DAVIS - Coralie J. (nee Boag)
On January 27, 2022, Coralie J Davis (Boag) passed away in Jamestown, NY after a brief illness. She was 94 years old. Preceding her in death were her husband of 60 years, Roy M Davis in 2007, and her eldest daughter Gail L (John) Little in 2019. She is survived by her two sons, Dr. Richard (Maggi) Davis and Gregg (Susan) Davis and her daughters Betsy (James) Pritchard and Judith (Daniel) Baumer. Coralie was well-loved by her 10 grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and six step-great grandchildren. Her tight-knit family also included her cousin Dr. William (Emy) Boag and their four children. Coralie was the daughter of John D and Sylva L Boag (Tobias) of New Millport, PA and the sister of John D Boag Jr. who passed away in 1936. Coralie, an active resident of Clarence, NY for almost 60 years, was a well-known local artist, best known for her floral watercolors. She was a member of the Williamsville Art Society, Clarence Arts & Crafts, Fine Arts League and Niagara Frontier Watercolor Society. She was a member of the Clarence United Methodist Church for 59 years where a memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 9th, 11:00 AM. Friends invited. She will rest in peace at Arlington National Cemetery next to her husband. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.