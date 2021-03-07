Menu
Corazon O. LERNER
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
LERNER - Corazon O.
(nee Caloing)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest March 1, 2021. Beloved wife of David K. Lerner; devoted mother of Michael (Jessica Shanley) Lerner and Andrew Lerner; loving daughter of the late Manuel and Cresencia Caloing; dear sister-in-law of Linda (James) Klopfer and Debra (Kenneth) Kucia; also survived by numerous siblings and family members in the Philippines as well as nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 1-5 PM, for a gathering in Cora's memory. Cora was an Enhanced Health Care Aide at Orchard Heights and loved her work family and all of the residents. Flowers gratefully declined. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
