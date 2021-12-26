Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Corey CALDWELL
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
CALDWELL - Corey Bernard
Entered into eternal rest December 12, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina, after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his parents, Margaret Mathias-Caldwell and Otis Bernard Caldwell. He was also predeceased by his grandmother, Thelma Elmira Mathias, and beloved aunts Thelma M. Patrick and Laverne M. Mathias. He leaves to cherish his memories, his fiancée Luvonna Waters; sister, Dr. Ebony D. Caldwell of Rochester, NY; children, Corryn, Carter, Leionna, and bonus son, Jaden; aunt, Diane Mathias of Rochester, NY; uncles, William (Melody) Mathias of Buffalo, NY and Alfred Mathias, of Columbia, SC, first cousins, Valerie Medley, Ernesta Patrick, Domineke Swank, William and Twyla Mathias; and a host or other cousins and family members with whom he shares many childhood and lifelong memories from Buffalo, NY and other places around he country. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 11AM-12 Noon, at Friendship Baptist Church, 402 Clinton Street, Buffalo, New York, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Reverend Edward Jackson, Jr., officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Final arrangements entrusted to THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York, assisted by GRIER FUNERAL SERVICE, Charlotte, North Carolina. Please share condolences and reflections online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Friendship Baptist Church
402 Clinton Street, Buffalo, NY
Dec
29
Celebration of Life
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Corey I love you and we suffered a great loss are glue, you call you txt wrote anything so we can check on each other and fun we had need all got together and that laugh. Thank you for being my cuzn.
Maria Cauthen-Peebles
Family
December 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results