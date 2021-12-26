CALDWELL - Corey Bernard
Entered into eternal rest December 12, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina, after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his parents, Margaret Mathias-Caldwell and Otis Bernard Caldwell. He was also predeceased by his grandmother, Thelma Elmira Mathias, and beloved aunts Thelma M. Patrick and Laverne M. Mathias. He leaves to cherish his memories, his fiancée Luvonna Waters; sister, Dr. Ebony D. Caldwell of Rochester, NY; children, Corryn, Carter, Leionna, and bonus son, Jaden; aunt, Diane Mathias of Rochester, NY; uncles, William (Melody) Mathias of Buffalo, NY and Alfred Mathias, of Columbia, SC, first cousins, Valerie Medley, Ernesta Patrick, Domineke Swank, William and Twyla Mathias; and a host or other cousins and family members with whom he shares many childhood and lifelong memories from Buffalo, NY and other places around he country. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 11AM-12 Noon, at Friendship Baptist Church, 402 Clinton Street, Buffalo, New York, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Reverend Edward Jackson, Jr., officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Final arrangements entrusted to THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York, assisted by GRIER FUNERAL SERVICE, Charlotte, North Carolina. Please share condolences and reflections online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.