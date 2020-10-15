KIRK - Corinne "Connie"
(nee Lehnertz)
Died October 14, 2020. Beloved wife of
the late Douglas Kirk; dear mother of Kenneth (Maureen) Kirk, Kathleen Kirk and the late Karen (Tuto) Hernandez; loving grandmother of nine and great- grandmother of 24; sister of Elaine (late Edward) Lee, the late Gertrude Barnes, late Jeanette (late Phil) Norman, late Eugene (late Evie) Lehnertz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10:00 AM at St. Philip the Apostle Church. Please assemble at church. Friends and family may call Friday from 4-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Chest, PO Box 1021 Getzville, NY 14068. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 15, 2020.