ALLEN - Corrie Lee
Entered into rest October 4, 2020.There will be a walk-thru visitation from 4 PM to 6 PM Friday at TL PICKENS MORTUARY SERVICE, 66 E. Utica St. followed by a 10 AM Funeral Saturday at St. Martin De Porres Church, 555 Northampton Ave. Interment, Forest Lawn Cemetery. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the
COVID-19 Pandemic, the visitation will be monitored to a limited gathering size based on the most current recommendation. Please share online condolences at www.tonylpickens.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 8, 2020.