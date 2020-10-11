WELCH - Corrine A.
(nee Sciarolino)
Of Tonawanda, NY, October 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert F. Welch; dearest mother of Lynn M. (Christopher) Chabriel and Robert W. Welch; grandmother of Matthew R. Welch; daughter of the late William L. and Rose M. (Battaglia) Sciarolino; sister of the late Elaine D'Angelica. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church, 2368 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, NY, Friday, October 16, 2020, at 10 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of Western New York. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824- 6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.