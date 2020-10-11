Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Corrine A. WELCH
WELCH - Corrine A.
(nee Sciarolino)
Of Tonawanda, NY, October 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert F. Welch; dearest mother of Lynn M. (Christopher) Chabriel and Robert W. Welch; grandmother of Matthew R. Welch; daughter of the late William L. and Rose M. (Battaglia) Sciarolino; sister of the late Elaine D'Angelica. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church, 2368 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, NY, Friday, October 16, 2020, at 10 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Western New York. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824- 6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.