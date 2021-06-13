To the family/friends of Corrinne Cristofaro: I got to know Corrinne briefly during her short time w/Lawley a few years back. I've never forgotten her & do think of her often as with others that I've known through time. When I found about her unexpected passing, I wanted to inform those who would know her best her place no matter where she was on her journey hear on earth her impact. Great person with a reflective personality. She will always be remembered & here in spirit. Thank you Corrinne for all that you've done & for being you. Rest in peace. To the family/friends, you're all in my thoughts & prayers.

Carleen Yarington June 14, 2021