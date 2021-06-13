Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Corrinne E. CRISTOFARO
FUNERAL HOME
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
CRISTOFARO - Corrinne E.
Of Buffalo, NY, passed away peacefully after a long battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer on June 5, 2021, at age 53. Corrie is survived by the light of her life and only son, Mark A. Worthy Jr., her devoted and beloved mother Gail (late Nicholas) Cristofaro, siblings Bill Cristofaro and children, Niko, Nicole, and Devon; Kathleen Cristofaro; Jennifer Cristofaro Gibbs, her husband Landon and their children, Landon, Emily, Libby, and Michael; Sheila (late Michael) Shedd and her husband Carlos and her son Alex. Corrie is also survived by adoring aunts and uncles, loving cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends too numerous to list. We remember Corrie as a star basketball player, a superb coach and leader, a teacher who made a profound difference in the lives of many of her students, and as the life of the party. She was Mark's biggest fan and biggest advocate, both at basketball games and in life. Corrie graduated from Elmira Free Academy High School. She received her Associates degree and graduated at the top of her class from Corning Community College. She then continued her education and graduated with both a Bachelors degree in Teaching and Business, as well as a Masters degree in Education from Buffalo State College. The family will be present Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 12-3 PM for a Celebration of Life Gathering at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to Mark's continuing college education in care of Jennifer Gibbs at 5220 Old Tavern Dr., Powhatan, VA 23139. Please share your condolences and memories online at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Jun
19
Memorial service
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
My condolences to the family Corrie was a amazing person I had the pleasure to play Basketball with her @ E.F.A she will truly be missed. Again I'm sorry for your loss..
Neat Thomas
Friend
June 21, 2021
My heart breaks for Corrinne, Michael, & Nick, yet I know you are all together now and out of pain, along with all our other family and friends in heaven. Corrie was the family "ring-leader," always planning ways to get the family together to celebrate life. I miss you all. See you soon. Mom
Mother: Gail Wrench Cristofaro
Family
June 14, 2021
To the family/friends of Corrinne Cristofaro: I got to know Corrinne briefly during her short time w/Lawley a few years back. I've never forgotten her & do think of her often as with others that I've known through time. When I found about her unexpected passing, I wanted to inform those who would know her best her place no matter where she was on her journey hear on earth her impact. Great person with a reflective personality. She will always be remembered & here in spirit. Thank you Corrinne for all that you've done & for being you. Rest in peace. To the family/friends, you're all in my thoughts & prayers.
Carleen Yarington
June 14, 2021
Corrine was a special lady. I met her when she became my dean. She was an honorable person and couldn´t be talked into hurting anyone because she believed in the education of underserved children in buffalo. I love you lady. Fly high heavens newest angel.
Barb Coogan
Work
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results