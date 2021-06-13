CRISTOFARO - Corrinne E.
Of Buffalo, NY, passed away peacefully after a long battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer on June 5, 2021, at age 53. Corrie is survived by the light of her life and only son, Mark A. Worthy Jr., her devoted and beloved mother Gail (late Nicholas) Cristofaro, siblings Bill Cristofaro and children, Niko, Nicole, and Devon; Kathleen Cristofaro; Jennifer Cristofaro Gibbs, her husband Landon and their children, Landon, Emily, Libby, and Michael; Sheila (late Michael) Shedd and her husband Carlos and her son Alex. Corrie is also survived by adoring aunts and uncles, loving cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends too numerous to list. We remember Corrie as a star basketball player, a superb coach and leader, a teacher who made a profound difference in the lives of many of her students, and as the life of the party. She was Mark's biggest fan and biggest advocate, both at basketball games and in life. Corrie graduated from Elmira Free Academy High School. She received her Associates degree and graduated at the top of her class from Corning Community College. She then continued her education and graduated with both a Bachelors degree in Teaching and Business, as well as a Masters degree in Education from Buffalo State College. The family will be present Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 12-3 PM for a Celebration of Life Gathering at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to Mark's continuing college education in care of Jennifer Gibbs at 5220 Old Tavern Dr., Powhatan, VA 23139. Please share your condolences and memories online at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.