JONES - Corvonte G.
Of Buffalo, passed away suddenly on August 29, 2021. He leaves to mourn a loving family who misses him greatly. Family and friends will gather for visitation on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 7-9 PM at BRIAN K. LEWIS Providence memorial chapel, 1275 Sycamore St., Buffalo, NY 14211. Family and friends will meet again for visitation on Wednesday, September 8th, at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 AM at St. Martin de Porres R.C. Church, 555 North Hampton St., Buffalo, NY 14208. Please share your condolences at www.BrianKLewisFuneralHomes.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.