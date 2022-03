JONES - Corvonte G.Of Buffalo, passed away suddenly on August 29, 2021. He leaves to mourn a loving family who misses him greatly. Family and friends will gather for visitation on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 7-9 PM at BRIAN K. LEWIS Providence memorial chapel, 1275 Sycamore St., Buffalo, NY 14211. Family and friends will meet again for visitation on Wednesday, September 8th, at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 AM at St. Martin de Porres R.C. Church, 555 North Hampton St., Buffalo, NY 14208. Please share your condolences at www.BrianKLewisFuneralHomes.com