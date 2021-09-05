Menu
Corvonte G. JONES
FUNERAL HOME
Providence Memorial Chapels, Inc.
1275 Sycamore Street
Buffalo, NY
JONES - Corvonte G.
Of Buffalo, passed away suddenly on August 29, 2021. He leaves to mourn a loving family who misses him greatly. Family and friends will gather for visitation on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 7-9 PM at BRIAN K. LEWIS Providence memorial chapel, 1275 Sycamore St., Buffalo, NY 14211. Family and friends will meet again for visitation on Wednesday, September 8th, at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 AM at St. Martin de Porres R.C. Church, 555 North Hampton St., Buffalo, NY 14208. Please share your condolences at www.BrianKLewisFuneralHomes.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
7
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Providence Memorial Chapel, New York, Sycamore Street, Buffalo
Sep
8
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St Martin dePorres
555 Northampton St, Buffalo
Funeral services provided by:
Providence Memorial Chapels, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
alithia Jones
Friend
September 7, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss,I pray that God continue to strengthen you.
Ronald Brantley sr
September 6, 2021
Troy so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you and your family.
Don Griffith
September 5, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss praying for you cousin you
Brenda Brown
Family
September 5, 2021
