PARISI - Cory J.
Of Angola, NY, Tuesday, September 22, 2020, age 21. Beloved son of James (Jennifer Feldmann) Parisi and Robin Young; grandson of Dennis and Sandy Parisi, Claudia (Bill) Young and Donald (Chris) Young; nephew of Sandy (David) Simmons, Todd T. Young, the late Daniel Parisi and Timothy Young. The family will be present for visitation, Sunday, from 3 PM-7 PM and Monday, from 2 PM-6 PM, at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY, where services will follow visitation Monday, at 6PM. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made in Cory's memory online at KidsEscapingDrugs.com