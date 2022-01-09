Menu
Cosmo "Cos" BATTAGLIA
FUNERAL HOME
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY
BATTAGLIA - Cosmo "Cos"
January 6, 2022; age 77, died suddenly after complications from COPD. Beloved husband of 29 years to Nancy (nee Harezga); loving father of Deano and Deborah Battaglia, and Carly (Ryan) Landry; cherished grandpa of Kelsey, Jenna, and Dean Battaglia, and Lyla and Lucas Landry; loving brother of Joseph S. (Lynn) Battaglia; son of the late Cosmo V. and Helen (nee Barrea) Battaglia; godfather of Joseph Battaglia and Stacey Harezga; close friend of Stanley Urbanski; also survived by many cousins, outlaws, nieces, nephews, and friends. Cos was a lifetime member of the Carpenters Local Union 276. He was an avid golf enthusiast. Cos loved to cook and was happiest when surrounded by family, friends, food and a Labatts. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends (TODAY) Sunday, January 9th from 2 - 6 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 10th at 10 AM at St. Andrew Church, Reiman and Crocker Sts., Sloan. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Mercy Hospital Foundation 565 Abbott Rd. Buffalo NY 14220


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Jan
10
Service
10:00a.m.
Saint Andrew Church
Crocker and Reiman Sts., Sloan, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Family, we are so sorry to hear about Cos´s passing. We are your family in Albuquerque, NM, Uncle John and Aunt Avelina´s. You all will be in our prayers. God Bless you all.
Ava Battaglia
January 12, 2022
Nancy and family I am so sorry for your loss. Cos and I went way back to grade school. We had some great times as kids. He was a great guy. May he Rest In Peace
Sandra Tross
Friend
January 9, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Richard Bellanca & Family
January 9, 2022
Ashley Dorangricchia
January 9, 2022
