BATTAGLIA - Cosmo "Cos"

January 6, 2022; age 77, died suddenly after complications from COPD. Beloved husband of 29 years to Nancy (nee Harezga); loving father of Deano and Deborah Battaglia, and Carly (Ryan) Landry; cherished grandpa of Kelsey, Jenna, and Dean Battaglia, and Lyla and Lucas Landry; loving brother of Joseph S. (Lynn) Battaglia; son of the late Cosmo V. and Helen (nee Barrea) Battaglia; godfather of Joseph Battaglia and Stacey Harezga; close friend of Stanley Urbanski; also survived by many cousins, outlaws, nieces, nephews, and friends. Cos was a lifetime member of the Carpenters Local Union 276. He was an avid golf enthusiast. Cos loved to cook and was happiest when surrounded by family, friends, food and a Labatts. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends (TODAY) Sunday, January 9th from 2 - 6 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 10th at 10 AM at St. Andrew Church, Reiman and Crocker Sts., Sloan. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Mercy Hospital Foundation 565 Abbott Rd. Buffalo NY 14220







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.