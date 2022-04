BAILEY - Craig F.

Of Cheektowaga, peacefully, Sunday, Sept 26, 2021. Husband of Mary Levan; father of the late Marissa Bailey; stepfather of Tabitha (Dwayne) Schragel, MaryLynn (late Timothy) and Michael Levan Jr.; grandfather of Alexis, Tyler, Owsley and Michael III; brother of Pam Swinarski, Harry Bailey and the late Ray (Joyce) Dail, also survived by family and friends. A private family service will be held.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 28, 2021.