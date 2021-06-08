Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Craig R. GAGE
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Otto Redanz Funeral Home - Niagara Falls
2215 Military Road
Niagara Falls, NY
GAGE - Craig R.
Age 71, of Lockport, NY, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 after a brief illness. Born on July 9, 1949 in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Wayne and Olive (nee Davey) Gage. Craig worked as an auto mechanic and eventually a service manager at area car dealerships. Ultimately, he became an owner of Mike Barney Nissan Inc., an Amherst auto dealership. Mr. Gage is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carol; a son, Craig (Susan) Gage, Jr.; a daughter, Kelli (Douglas) Ward; five grandchildren, Gavin, Addison, Sophia, Owen and Nathan; two sisters, Kathy (Robert) Stott and Pamela Scalfani; a brother, Jeffrey (Kim) Gage and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Gage. The family will be present on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY, where Craig's funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 10th, at 11 AM with Pastor Cheryl Brown officiating. Friends invited. A private interment will be held at Niagara Falls Memorial Park Cemetery in Lewiston with his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Professional arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander. Share condolences and view his tribute video at GOODLANDERCARES.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Otto Redanz Funeral Home - Niagara Falls
2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY
Jun
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Otto Redanz Funeral Home - Niagara Falls
2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Otto Redanz Funeral Home - Niagara Falls
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Carol and family, I am so sorry for your loss and am keeping you all in prayer for God's comfort and peace. Senior was a good man who always tried to do the right thing and who loved his family dearly.
Kathy Herman
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results