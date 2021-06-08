GAGE - Craig R.
Age 71, of Lockport, NY, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 after a brief illness. Born on July 9, 1949 in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Wayne and Olive (nee Davey) Gage. Craig worked as an auto mechanic and eventually a service manager at area car dealerships. Ultimately, he became an owner of Mike Barney Nissan Inc., an Amherst auto dealership. Mr. Gage is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carol; a son, Craig (Susan) Gage, Jr.; a daughter, Kelli (Douglas) Ward; five grandchildren, Gavin, Addison, Sophia, Owen and Nathan; two sisters, Kathy (Robert) Stott and Pamela Scalfani; a brother, Jeffrey (Kim) Gage and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Gage. The family will be present on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY, where Craig's funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 10th, at 11 AM with Pastor Cheryl Brown officiating. Friends invited. A private interment will be held at Niagara Falls Memorial Park Cemetery in Lewiston with his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Professional arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander. Share condolences and view his tribute video at GOODLANDERCARES.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2021.