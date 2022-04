STANLEY - Craig A.

Of West Seneca, NY, passed peacefully on December 13, 2020. Loving companion of Sandy Montgomery; dearest father of Holly J. (Shua) Cha, Cynthia G. Stanley and Craig S. Stanley; beloved grandfather of Ch'neu, TouZaj and KaLia Cha and Chloe, McKenzie, Trinity and Wyatt Huey. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2020.