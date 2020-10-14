Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cristine M. GERLACH
GERLACH - Cristine M.
Of Lakeview, NY, October 11, 2020. Loving mother to Lee (Corinne) Gerlach; dearest grandmother of Kylie, Dominic, Kaiden Gerlach and Brianna Marker; cherished daughter to Joan (late Grant) Gerlach; loving sister to Lynda Gerlach and Cindy Gerlach-Rankus; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Thursday, October 15, from 3-7 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., FUNERAL HOME (Hamburg Chapel), 207 Main St. A Service will be held Friday, October 16, at 10 AM at Lakeside Cemetery at the grave site. Please assemble at grave site.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Loomis, Offers & Loomis, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.