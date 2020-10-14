GERLACH - Cristine M.

Of Lakeview, NY, October 11, 2020. Loving mother to Lee (Corinne) Gerlach; dearest grandmother of Kylie, Dominic, Kaiden Gerlach and Brianna Marker; cherished daughter to Joan (late Grant) Gerlach; loving sister to Lynda Gerlach and Cindy Gerlach-Rankus; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Thursday, October 15, from 3-7 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., FUNERAL HOME (Hamburg Chapel), 207 Main St. A Service will be held Friday, October 16, at 10 AM at Lakeside Cemetery at the grave site. Please assemble at grave site.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 14, 2020.