RIZZO - Cruciano "Louie"
Of Grand Island, entered into rest December 1, 2020. Companion of Jackie Pickard; loving son of the late Giuseppe and Vincenza Rizzo; dear brother of Rosalia L. (Thomas) Scamurra and Michael (Jeanine) Rizzo; uncle of T.J., Anthony, Isabella and Matthew; fond cousin of Chuck and Angela Pagano; also survived by Jared, godchildren Preston and Arianna (Anthony Basile) and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., Tuesday from 4-8 PM. Pursuant to NYS Guidelines, a 25 person capacity will be observed at the Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 250 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville on Wednesday morning, at 8:45 AM (please assemble at church). Please wear a face covering. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.