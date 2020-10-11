CONCEPCION - Cruz E.

Of Lackawanna, NY, October 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Luz A. (nee Rivera) Concepcion; dearest father of Miguel and the late David and Maria; loving grandfather of Matthew Ciesla; son of the late Juan De La Cruz and Rosina (nee Quiles) Concepcion; brother of Rafael, Gustavo, Armando, Angel, Zulma, Luz, Laura, and the late Lidia; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at St. Anthony's Church on Monday, October 12, 10 AM-12. Mass of Christian Burial to start at 12 noon. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.