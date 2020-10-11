Menu
Cruz E. CONCEPCION
CONCEPCION - Cruz E.
Of Lackawanna, NY, October 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Luz A. (nee Rivera) Concepcion; dearest father of Miguel and the late David and Maria; loving grandfather of Matthew Ciesla; son of the late Juan De La Cruz and Rosina (nee Quiles) Concepcion; brother of Rafael, Gustavo, Armando, Angel, Zulma, Luz, Laura, and the late Lidia; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at St. Anthony's Church on Monday, October 12, 10 AM-12. Mass of Christian Burial to start at 12 noon. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
