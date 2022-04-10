VIVERETTE - Crystal E. (nee Benton)
Entered into eternal rest April 2, 2022. The family will receive friends Sunday, April 10, 2022, 5 PM-7 PM and Monday, April 11, 2022, 11 AM-12 Noon at Zion Dominion Global Ministries, 895 North Forest Road, Williamsville, New York, where the Celebration of Life will be conducted on Monday at 12 Noon. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by the THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.