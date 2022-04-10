Menu
Crystal E. VIVERETTE
VIVERETTE - Crystal E. (nee Benton)
Entered into eternal rest April 2, 2022. The family will receive friends Sunday, April 10, 2022, 5 PM-7 PM and Monday, April 11, 2022, 11 AM-12 Noon at Zion Dominion Global Ministries, 895 North Forest Road, Williamsville, New York, where the Celebration of Life will be conducted on Monday at 12 Noon. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by the THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
My dear friend Crystal is no longer suffering .She is in the arms of the Lord & with her Beautiful Loving Parents who she so often spoke about as well as her Entire Family.. she was definitely my ride or die back in the day. We have over 30 years of friendship. I was always at her father's house almost every wkend until she moved across the street into her own home. She was in the delivery rm when I had my daughter, she was my date when I went to a few weddings she was always willing to make a pan of Mac & Cheese whenever I needed it for an event. She had a heart of gold we lost touch the past few yrs but she will forever hold a special place in my heart I was so glad that I got to see her a few wks prior I brought her flowers as she always stated give them to me while Im living.I hugged her I told her I loved her and that I would see her soon.Unfortunately, I didn't get a chance to but I did get a chance to talk to her and I can tell she was getting weaker but she definitely fought a great fight. Thank you for sharing so many laughs and tears throughout the yrs . I came across some video tapes of when you and I went to Florida together and no one knew we went, my wedding shower & baby shower. Pictures of the kids prom your 50th birthday my son's graduation party You earned your wings and it's time for you to Rest in Eternal Paradise. My condolences Again to your Beautiful. Strong Daughters and Your Entire Family .This one hurts, Job well done my Beautiful Thoughtful, Courageous Friend. I Love You
Alicia M. Maymi
April 6, 2022
