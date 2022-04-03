Menu
Cullie L. BROWN
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
BROWN - Cullie L. (nee Smith)
Entered into peaceful rest March 27, 2022. Loving wife of the late Willie Percy Brown, Jr.; dearest mother of Rhonda D. Brown and Roderick Percy Brown; step-mother of Deborah Brown; grandmother of Nasha Brown; sister of John "JB" Smith; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Sunday, April 3, 2022, 5 PM - 7 PM, and Monday, April 4, 2022, 11 AM - 12 Noon, at
First Shiloh Baptist Church, 15 Pine Street, where Funeral Services will be conducted Monday, at 12 Noon.
Reverend Brandon Baum officiating, Reverend Jonathan R. Staples, Eulogist. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Mrs. Brown was a member of the Erie County Chapter of The LINKS, Incorporated and the Gamma Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, under whose auspices Services will be conducted Sunday at 5 PM. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at
www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
