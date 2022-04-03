BROWN - Cullie L. (nee Smith)Entered into peaceful rest March 27, 2022. Loving wife of the late Willie Percy Brown, Jr.; dearest mother of Rhonda D. Brown and Roderick Percy Brown; step-mother of Deborah Brown; grandmother of Nasha Brown; sister of John "JB" Smith; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Sunday, April 3, 2022, 5 PM - 7 PM, and Monday, April 4, 2022, 11 AM - 12 Noon, atFirst Shiloh Baptist Church, 15 Pine Street, where Funeral Services will be conducted Monday, at 12 Noon.Reverend Brandon Baum officiating, Reverend Jonathan R. Staples, Eulogist. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Mrs. Brown was a member of the Erie County Chapter of The LINKS, Incorporated and the Gamma Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, under whose auspices Services will be conducted Sunday at 5 PM. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at