JACKSON - Curtis

August 7, 1930 - March 15, 2021. Curtis Jackson "Dad", passed away at the wise age of 90 years at VA Medical Center at Buffalo, NY. Memorial Services will be held for family and friends March 24, Wednesday, 11 AM, viewing 12 Noon Funeral at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Ave. The family would like to acknowledge with deep appreciation, the deep amount of love and kindness shown in this moment.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2021.