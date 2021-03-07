Menu
Cynthia A. BOROWSKI
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
BOROWSKI - Cynthia A.
(nee Niedziela)
Of Amherst, went home to be with Jesus on March 2, 2021 at age 76. Beloved wife of 55 years to Hank Borowski; devoted mother of Brian (Anne Jowsey) Borowski, Lisa (John) Oshirak and Lori (JD) Davis; cherished grandmother of Amy, Payton, Jayden, Parker, Riley, Dylan and Campbell; adored great-grandmother of Emma and Hannah; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Cecilia (nee Kazmierczak) Niedziela; dear sister of Ray (Elaine) Niedziela, Barbara (late Ray) Kosnik, the late Ted (Dolores) Niedziela, the late Virginia (late Andy) Pufal, the late John (late Eleanor) Nielan, the late Fred (late Aline) Nielan, the late Sylvia (late Henry) Kropski and the late Eugene Niedziela; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews including special niece, Sandra Pufal, whom Cindy's family thanks deeply for her loving support and care. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
