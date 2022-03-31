Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cynthia BROWN
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive
Cheektowaga, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 1 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
Send Flowers
BROWN - Cynthia (nee Warren)
March 29, 2022, age 64, beloved mother of Anesha (Austin) Archie and P.J. Brown, II; loving grandmother of Cache, Imunique, and Khalil; dear sister of Juanita Gray, Willie J. Warren, James R. Warren, Sonny Warren, David Warren, Jeanette Warren, Johnny Warren, and the late Betty Jean Warren; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5-7 PM, at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., and on Saturday, from 10-11AM, at Good Samaritan COGIC, 261 Cleveland Dr., where a Homegoing Celebration will follow at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 31, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
Apr
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Good Samaritan COGIC
261 Cleveland Dr., NY
Apr
2
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Good Samaritan COGIC
261 Cleveland Dr., NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.