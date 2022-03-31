BROWN - Cynthia (nee Warren)
March 29, 2022, age 64, beloved mother of Anesha (Austin) Archie and P.J. Brown, II; loving grandmother of Cache, Imunique, and Khalil; dear sister of Juanita Gray, Willie J. Warren, James R. Warren, Sonny Warren, David Warren, Jeanette Warren, Johnny Warren, and the late Betty Jean Warren; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5-7 PM, at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., and on Saturday, from 10-11AM, at Good Samaritan COGIC, 261 Cleveland Dr., where a Homegoing Celebration will follow at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 31, 2022.