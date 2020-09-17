MACKRIDES - Cynthia D.
(nee Colan)
September 16, 2020, after a brief illness, of Grand Island. Wife of Emmanuel "Mike" Mackrides; mother of the late Michael H. Kosmin; daughter of Edmund and Sylvia Colan; sister of Edmund A. (Ellen) and Vincent (Sarah) Colan; sister-in-law of Simeon (Toula) and Stephen (Katrina) Mackrides; aunt of Ashley, Nicholas, Rachel, Cameron and Ryan Colan, Sophia, Stephen and Evan Mackrides and Alexandra Homer and her beloved dog Max. Friends may call Friday 7-9 PM at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. Share condolences at www.kaiserfuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 17, 2020.